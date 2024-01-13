
Clive Lloyd News
thumb

He can achieve anything he wants to achieve: Lloyd backs Kohli for 100 centuries

India's legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar is the owner of 100 centuries in international cricket. It ishighly doubtful whether anyone will ever be able to break this record. Howe

thumb

Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final

Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against

thumb

Kapil Dev to attend Sunil Gavaskar's 50th Anniversary of Test debut

Sunil Gavaskar, who made his Testdebut against the West Indies team at Port of Spain, Trinidad on March 6, 1971could not celebrate its 50th-anniversary last year because of the Cov

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA

Former India captain SunilGavaskar, the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award, who made his Test debutfive decades ago (against West Indies at Port of Spain on March 6, 1971) willbe

thumb

Bangladesh can do big things soon: Lloyd

The former West Indian captain Clive Lloyd believes Bangladesh has the ability to achieve something massive pretty soon. He predicts same with Sri Lanka too.Bangladesh can do big t

thumb

'IPL a revelation in terms of finances, fitness, invention of strokeplay'

Caribbean cricket legend Clive Lloyd has also praised the Indian Premier League (IPL). While T20 cricket is not supported by many greats, Lloyd sees the IPL as a revolutionary issu

thumb

India legendary cricketer Goel passes away

Rajinder Goel, one of the best left-arm spinners in the history of Indian cricket, has died at the age of 77. He breathed his last on Sunday (June 21st) at his residence in Kolkata

thumb

Sad to hear cricket's first corona death: Farokh Engineer

BIPIN DANIFormer India stumper Farokh Engineer is extremely sad to hear the sad news of death of David Hodgkiss, the chairman of the Lancashire Country Cricket Club (LCCC).The 71-y

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

