Chris Greaves News
Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominant win over Scotland
Sri Lanka thumped Scotland by a massive margin of 82 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Ealrier the day, Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sr
Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies
West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M
Cricket Scotland take a dig at Bangladesh cricket team after famous win
Cricket Scotland take a dig at the Bangladesh cricket team on social media after their famous win against theTigers in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 17) in Oman.The
He was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago: Scotland show gratitude to Greaves
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzerrevealed after their win over Bangladesh on Sunday that how the match-winninghero Chris Greaves struggled a lot to come to this position and play for t
Scotland upset Bangladesh, Greaves steals the show
Chris Greaves’ all-roundbrilliance set up a great 6-run win for Scotland against the favorites Bangladeshin the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman on Sunday (Octobe
Bangladesh restrict Scotland to 140 on a good batting pitch
Scotland have posted a good totalof 140 runs against Bangladesh in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 21 inOman.Bangladesh captain MahmudullahRiyad sent Scotland to bat afte