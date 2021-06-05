Chemar Holder News
West Indies call up 19-year-old pacer for South Africa series
West Indies have named a 17-member provision squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The squad will be further cut down to official 13-member squad on Mond
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an
Roach, Dowrich out of second Test against New Zealand
West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach have been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand which is scheduled to start from December 11
CWI announces squad for England Tests; Bravo, Hetmyer refuse to travel
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 14-man Test squad and list of eleven (11) reserves players for the proposed Sandals Tour of England 2020. West Indies are scheduled to pla