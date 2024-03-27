
Chandika Hathurusingha News
thumb

Hathurusingha to fly Australia due to personal reasons, Nic Pothas to take the rein for Chattogram test

Bangladesh were drubbed by Sri Lanka in the first test by 328 runs in Sylhet and are trailing Lankans by 0-1 in the two match test series. Another shocking news arrived as Banglade

thumb

Hathurusingha dreams to play World Test Championship final

This is the third cycle of ICC World Test Championship is running. Previous two cycle of WTC have been horrible for Bangladesh. But in this edition of WTC cycle, Bangladesh is drea

thumb

Bangladesh appoint new strength & conditioning coach

Nathan Kiely has been appointedas the new strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh national team. TheAustralian coach will join the national team on a 2-year contract on A

thumb

Why maroon jacket in Bangladesh's dressing room?

Bangladesh’s journey to the ODI WorldCup 2023 was not smooth, but it was a great start with a win againstAfghanistan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was given a maroon jacket in that match. Th

thumb

Towhid Hridoy is good at number 4, Mahmudullah shows maturity - says Hathurusingha

Towhid Hridoy batted at number 3 for Comilla Victorians and had a great season in the BPL as he finished the season being the second highest run scorer of the tournament. But he's

thumb

Shoriful is the leader of our bowling lineup - says Hathurusingha

Shoriful Islam's injury saddened many Bangladeshi Cricket fans. Why they wouldn’t be. The way he bowled in the Sri Lanka T20I series, which made him a force to be reckoned with. Wi

thumb

Mohammad Salahuddin wants to work with national team as head coach

Even Moeen Ali was surprised -Why is Mohammad Salahuddin not the coach of the Bangladesh team? In the eyes ofthe English superstar, Salahuddin is one of the top 5 coaches he has se

thumb

BCB to issue show-cause Chandika Hathurusingha

The arrival and departure offoreign cricketers in the BPL is like a circus, when watching the BPL, theyturn off the TV due to the lack of quality - head coach ChandikaHathurusingha

thumb

Shuvagata wants another T20 tournament alongside with BPL

BPL is the biggest and grandestdomestic cricket tournament in the country. This one T20 tournament isorganized in the domestic cricket of the country throughout the year. Many ofth

thumb

Hathurusingha shows frustration on BPL, says it’s like a Circus

Hathurusingha isn’t satisfied with the Bangladesh's only franchise league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). On an interview to ESPNCricinfo he showed his frustration over BPL's mism

thumb

Hathurusungha wants Shanto as full-time captain

After the ODI World Cup, NajmulHossain Shanto is the captain of Bangladesh for three consecutive series. Afterthe Test series at home, Shanto was seen as the captain of Bangladesh

thumb

Chandika Hathurusingha hopeful about RIshad Hossain

The lack of a leg spinner in thecountry's cricket has been going on for a long time. No matter how many cricketercame, they couldn't find a good quality leg spinner. Bangladesh tea

