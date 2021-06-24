Champions Trophy News
BCCI has decided to bid for 2028 T20 World Cup and 2031 ODI World Cup in the next FTP cycle
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to make a big call ahead of the mega-events which is going to conclude in the future. According to the reports, the BCCI will
Shikhar Dhawan confident of another great ICC tournament
Another ICC event is knocking at the door and Indian fans are hoping to see another Shikhar Dhawan show. When it comes to any ICC tournament, Dhawan has been in sublime form since
Match against Pakistan does not excite Kohli
[caption id="attachment_75623" align="aligncenter" width="759"] Umar Akmal congratulates Virat Kohli after India won the ICC World Twenty20 2016 cricket match against Pakistan at E
ICC reveals Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up fixtures
ICC Champions Trophy will go underway from 1 June. Alongside hosts England, seven other teams - Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa will pa
Bangladesh to base camp at Hove
Bangladesh national cricket team will finish their tour of Sri Lanka on April 6. They will return home the next day, and the national cricketers will play in the upcoming season of
Bangladesh secure spot in ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Jannatul Naym Pieal Bangladeshi Tigers have officially qualified for the 2017 Champions Trophy in England and Wales, confirms International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday with