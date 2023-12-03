Carlos Brathwaite News
Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium
It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st
PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans
HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan
Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators
Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt
Mrittunjoy flops on debut, Brathwaite's all-round show gives Chennai Braves convincing win
Although Bangla Tigers started theAbu Dhabi T10 League with a win in the first match, the Bangladesh-owned team faced the second defeat in a row. They lost to Chennai Braves by 33
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
The Carlos Brathwaite Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricketer Carlos Brathwaite is a brilliant player from the West Indies. Also known as CR Brathwaite. Carlos Brathwaite's role in cricket is a former Batsman of Country and h
Brathwaite wants Shakib in KKR's playoff match
Two Bangladeshi cricketers-Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are playing in the Indian Premier League(IPL) currently. Mustafizur is playing for Rajasthan Royals while Shakib is
Brathwaite retained by Sydney Sixers for BBL 11
Big Bash League (BBL) defending champions Sydney Sixers have retained Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for the next season.Brathwaite had won the BBL 2020-21 with Sydney Six
Watch: Stokes gets his revenge on Brathwaite in T20 Blast 2021
England all-rounder Ben Stokes and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite went toe-to-toe with each other in the T20 World Cup 2016 final. The Caribbeans required 19 off 6 balls t
England equalize series with West Indies
Both Ben Stokes on one end and Stuart Broad on the other end, who did not get a chance in the Southampton Test on the other, brought England to a great 113-run victory in the final
CPL to held between August 18-September 10
After the comeback of cricket through England and West Indies series, every cricketing is trying to figure out the return with some changes. Hence, 2020 edition of the Caribbean Pr