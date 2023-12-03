
Carlos Brathwaite News
thumb

Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium

It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

thumb

PSL 8: Mir Hamza ruled out Karachi squad, Brathwaite replaces Parnell in Multan Sultans

HBL PSL 8's injury list grows as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.After repeated bad news of injuries to two of their players, Multan

thumb

Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators

Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt

thumb

Mrittunjoy flops on debut, Brathwaite's all-round show gives Chennai Braves convincing win

Although Bangla Tigers started theAbu Dhabi T10 League with a win in the first match, the Bangladesh-owned team faced the second defeat in a row. They lost to Chennai Braves by 33

thumb

LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors

Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,

thumb

The Carlos Brathwaite Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricketer Carlos Brathwaite is a brilliant player from the West Indies. Also known as CR Brathwaite. Carlos Brathwaite's role in cricket is a former Batsman of Country and h

thumb

Brathwaite wants Shakib in KKR's playoff match

Two Bangladeshi cricketers-Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are playing in the Indian Premier League(IPL) currently. Mustafizur is playing for Rajasthan Royals while Shakib is

thumb

Brathwaite retained by Sydney Sixers for BBL 11

Big Bash League (BBL) defending champions Sydney Sixers have retained Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for the next season.Brathwaite had won the BBL 2020-21 with Sydney Six

thumb

Watch: Stokes gets his revenge on Brathwaite in T20 Blast 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite went toe-to-toe with each other in the T20 World Cup 2016 final. The Caribbeans required 19 off 6 balls t

thumb

England equalize series with West Indies

Both Ben Stokes on one end and Stuart Broad on the other end, who did not get a chance in the Southampton Test on the other, brought England to a great 113-run victory in the final

thumb

CPL to held between August 18-September 10

After the comeback of cricket through England and West Indies series, every cricketing is trying to figure out the return with some changes. Hence, 2020 edition of the Caribbean Pr

