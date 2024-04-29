
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







CA News
thumb

Cricket Australia decides WBBL future

In order to align the Women's BigBash League (WBBL) with the men's 10-round tournament, the number of matches will becut by 16. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to unve

thumb

Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast

Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No

thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20

The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which

thumb

Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows

Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco

thumb

CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove

thumb

More Khans and Singhs as South-Asian Participation Surges in Australian Cricket

According to Cricket Australia'sstatistics, Smith is no more the most common name among registered players inAustralian Cricket. Australian players registrationdata for the 2023-24

thumb

BBL, PSL not to clash again as PCB and CA make an agreement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) andCricket Australia (CA) have decided not to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL)and Big Bash League (BBL) at the same time. This decision is based on

thumb

Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against West Indies

Australia has announced the squadfor the upcoming ODI series at home against the West Indies next month. CricketAustralia (CA) rested the first-choice pace trio. Pat Cummins, Josh

thumb

Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner

David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh

thumb

Warner gets back his lost baggy green cap

David Warner found the lostbackpack. It is said to have been found at the team hotel itself. Test cap orbaggy green is very important for Australian cricketers. Cricketers givespec

thumb

Australia release Scott Boland from Test squad for BBL

Pacer Scott Boland was included inthe squad for the Test series against Pakistan at home. However, this pacer didnot get a chance to play in any of the three matches.Due to this he

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.