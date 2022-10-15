
Brisbane News
thumb

Indian team arrives in Brisbane ahead of two warm up games

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Brisbane for their next two warm-up matches which will be against Australia and New Zealand.After a few practice games in Perth, Rohit Sharma

thumb

Gabba in line for billion-dollar project for Olympics

Should Brisbane win the bidding rights for Olympics 2032, The Gabba could go under major renovation.[caption id="attachment_163554" align="aligncenter" width="640"] The Gabba, Bris

thumb

Watch: Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song while keeping the wickets

Rishabh Pant usually makes the headlines for his playful activities on the cricket field. The wicketkeeper-batsman might not have scored much in the first innings of the fourth Tes

thumb

Rohit Sharma responds to critics after poor shot selection

India opener Rohit Sharma has responded to his critics, saying he has "no regrets" after playing a poor shot to throw his wicket away to Australia opener Nathan Lyon on the second

thumb

Watch: Rohit takes a brilliant catch at slip to get rid of Warner

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight for taking a sharp catch at the slip during the fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Australia captain Tim Paine wo

thumb

Australia vs India: Rain expected to play spoilsport at The Gabba

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets to take a lead in the series. India bounce back in the second Test

thumb

Sehwag offers to fly to Australia for Brisbane Test

With Team India struggling to put up 11 fit cricketers against Australia in Brisbane, where the hosts are undefeated for over 32 years, former India opener Virender Sehwag offered

thumb

Siraj has set new standard for calling out abuse: Lyon

India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been lauded by Nathan Lyon, as the Australia spinner believes Siraj has set a fresh standard by calling out poor crowd behaviour and more playe

thumb

Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

In what could be yet another blow for the injury-ravaged Indian side touring Down Under, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due t

thumb

Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test with injury

Team India received a massive blow ahead of the fourth Test in Brisbane as their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been pulled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series with an i

thumb

Rahane responds to reports of India being unhappy over bio-secure protocols in Sydney

Earlier, there were reports and speculations that Team India expressed their unwillingness to travel to Queensland for the fourth Test match. The report added that players were kee

thumb

Team India receives strict warning from Queensland government

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is level at 1-1. The hosts got the better of the visitors in the Adelaide Test. The visitors made a stellar rebound from the debacle to gi

