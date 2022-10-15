Brisbane News
Indian team arrives in Brisbane ahead of two warm up games
The Indian cricket team has arrived in Brisbane for their next two warm-up matches which will be against Australia and New Zealand.After a few practice games in Perth, Rohit Sharma
Gabba in line for billion-dollar project for Olympics
Should Brisbane win the bidding rights for Olympics 2032, The Gabba could go under major renovation.[caption id="attachment_163554" align="aligncenter" width="640"] The Gabba, Bris
Watch: Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song while keeping the wickets
Rishabh Pant usually makes the headlines for his playful activities on the cricket field. The wicketkeeper-batsman might not have scored much in the first innings of the fourth Tes
Rohit Sharma responds to critics after poor shot selection
India opener Rohit Sharma has responded to his critics, saying he has "no regrets" after playing a poor shot to throw his wicket away to Australia opener Nathan Lyon on the second
Watch: Rohit takes a brilliant catch at slip to get rid of Warner
India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight for taking a sharp catch at the slip during the fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Australia captain Tim Paine wo
Australia vs India: Rain expected to play spoilsport at The Gabba
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets to take a lead in the series. India bounce back in the second Test
Sehwag offers to fly to Australia for Brisbane Test
With Team India struggling to put up 11 fit cricketers against Australia in Brisbane, where the hosts are undefeated for over 32 years, former India opener Virender Sehwag offered
Siraj has set new standard for calling out abuse: Lyon
India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been lauded by Nathan Lyon, as the Australia spinner believes Siraj has set a fresh standard by calling out poor crowd behaviour and more playe
Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test
In what could be yet another blow for the injury-ravaged Indian side touring Down Under, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due t
Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test with injury
Team India received a massive blow ahead of the fourth Test in Brisbane as their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been pulled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series with an i
Rahane responds to reports of India being unhappy over bio-secure protocols in Sydney
Earlier, there were reports and speculations that Team India expressed their unwillingness to travel to Queensland for the fourth Test match. The report added that players were kee
Team India receives strict warning from Queensland government
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is level at 1-1. The hosts got the better of the visitors in the Adelaide Test. The visitors made a stellar rebound from the debacle to gi