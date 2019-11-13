BPL 2019 News
Four new team names of BPL 2019 announced
Four new names of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 have been announced. This year's BPL has been named 'Bangabandhu BPL' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of
Famous bollywood superstars to perform at BPL 2019 opening ceremony
Bollywood famous superstars like Arijit Singh, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff are all set to perform in the opening ceremony of this year’s edition of Bangladesh Premier
Bowlers with 140 kmph speed mandatory in upcoming BPL
The seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which will be a special edition called as 'Bangabandhu BPL' is set to take place with whole different changes.The upcomin
Shakib's price in Rangpur Riders revealed!
Rangpur Riders have signed Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Rangpur Riders have signed the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, but his pr
Wasim Jaffer reveals how he helped Soumya regain his confidence
Soumya Sarkar was finding it hard to find form in the ongoing DPL until he scored a hundred and a double hundred in back to back matches.[caption id="attachment_119414" align="alig
ESPNcricinfo's BPL team of the tournament
Comilla Victorians crowned champions of the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after beating Dhaka Dynamites by 17 runs.The sixth edition of the BPL has been an excit
Watch: Tamim scores 22 runs in Andre Russell's one over
Tamim Iqbal saved his best for the finals. Having scored 326 runs at 27.16 in 13 matches before the grand final, the veteran slammed 141* off 61 against Dhaka Dynamites at Mirpur.T
Watch Comilla's crazy celebration after winning their 2nd BPL title
Comilla Victorians clinched their second BPL title after beating Dhaka Dynamites by 17 runs in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League. [Read also: টুইটারে প্রশংসার জোয়ারে ভাসছে
Watch: Tamim Iqbal's 141* run against Dhaka Dynamites
Tamim Iqbal saved his best for the finals. Having scored 326 runs at 27.16 in 13 matches before the grand final, the veteran slammed 141* off 61 against Dhaka Dynamites at Mirpur.[
Shakib bags man of the tournament award with all-round brilliance
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has won yet another man of the tournament award in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Dhaka Dynamites might have failed to clinch the title, but skippe
Tamim Iqbal - Player of the final for a breathtaking knock
Tamim Iqbal led his side Comilla Victorians to their second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title single-handedly with a monstrous knock.Bangladesh's two most dependable players Ma
Comilla crowned two-time champions
Comilla Victorians have bagged their second Bangladesh Premier League title as they beat Dhaka Dyanmites by 17 runs in the Final of 2019 edition at Shere Bangla National Cricket St