Boxing Day Test News
KL Rahul's gutsy 70* helps India post 208 for 8 after day one in Boxing Day test

India have posted 208 for 8 after day one in Boxing Day test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. KL Rahul's unbeaten 70 off 105 deliveries helped India go through the stumps. On the con

A see saw day in the Boxing Day test as Australia post 187 losing 3 wickets

Australia have posted 187 runs losing 3 wickets in an action packed day in the boxing day test match's day one on Tuesday (26th December). Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 44*, David

Starc sent for a scan after sustain a finger injury on Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, December 26 - Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc's left arm has been sent off after a finger injury he sustained on day one of Monday's second Test against South Afr

Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats

The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed

Indian actor Madhur Mittal to star in Muralitharan's Biopic

Indian actor Madhur Mittal isstarring in the biopic of Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. MadhurMittal's role in Slumdog Millionaire has helped him to gain worldwideattention

Williamson eyeing another hundred

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is coming from a career-best knock in his last Test, is six runs shy of a 23rd century at stumps of day one of the Boxing Day Test against

Shadab out for up to six weeks

Before the start of the Test series against New Zealand, it was informed that Shadab Khan had just ruled out of the first Test.But after a full visualization of his injury, it has

Lakmal fails fitness test on the eve of Boxing Day Test

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa."He failed the fitness tests for his hamstring injury which he got in the practice a

Lyon gives warning to Pujara ahead of Boxing Day Test

Australia beat India by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with 74 in the first innings whereas the likes of Cheteshw

Warner, Abbot ruled out of Boxing-Day Test

Australian players David Warner and Sean Abbot ruled out of the Boxing-Day Test against India, as both players spent some time in Sydney out of team's bio-secure bubble.India and A

Boxing Day Test crowd confirmed for India-Australia mega clash

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that a crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the Boxing Day Test has been guaranteed as Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions h

Six-year old leg spinner added in Aussie squad for Boxing Day Test!

Australia have selected the newest member of their Test team and he is just six years of age! [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ  সুযোগ পেলে কোহলির উইকেট নিতে চান শিলার]His name is Archie Schill

