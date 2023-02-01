Border-Gavaskar Trophy News
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Test against Australia
India batter Shreyas Iyer hasbeen ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy againstAustralia starting from February 9. Due to a back injury, he will not beavailable
They're very good at niggling you: Paine hits out at Team India
Australia captain Tim Paine has taken a dig at Team India saying that India are very good at distracting the opponents with the things that really doesn’t matter at all.He pointed
Pant can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks: India fielding coach
India fielding coach R Sridhar has termed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as one of the most fearless cricketers in the world right now.Talking about Pant, who top
Gill to become one of the best openers in 10 years, says Hogg
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has showered Shubman Gill with praise, stating that the Indian youngster has the potential to become "a little bit of a legend" in the future.Acc
Rajeev Shukla posts cryptic tweet after India's series win in Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India Vice President Rajiv Shukla posted a controversial tweet on his social media handle after Team India scripted a remarkable 2-1 series win
Watch: Hazlewood didn't take too kindly to Pujara's gesture
Test cricket is the toughest challenge for any batsman in the world. The emergence of T20 cricket has indeed wiped away the fans' interest to follow traditional cricket. T20 cricke
Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Australia after series defeat
India were in all sorts of trouble especially after the first Test defeat at the hands of Australia at Adelaide Oval. The hosts came through with flying colours in the day-night pi
Healy reacts after Indian fan mocks her husband Mitchell Starc
Team India scripted history at The Gabba as they became the first team to beat the Aussies since 1988. India not only won the Brisbane Test by 3 wickets but also won the series by
Vaughan reacts after his crazy prediction backfires as India win Border Gavaskar Trophy
Team India have long been criticised for their inability to win in overseas conditions. They suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of England, South Africa and Australia. Howev
Twitter erupts as Team India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy
When Team India scripted a memorable 2-1 Test series win in Australia after 71 years, naysayers told that there was no David Warner and Steve Smith as they were serving a 1-year ba
Ishant reveals reason behind mocking Smith
Ishant Sharma mocked Steve Smith in the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in 2017 at home. His facial expression to Smith was very popular at that time. Ishant then said Smi
Australia likely to grant India's request
Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to grant Indian cricket team's desire to play two practice games prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test matches commencing on December 6.[caption