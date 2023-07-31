Bhanuka Rajapaksa News
Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win
Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then
IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches
IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin
PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams
The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player
England qualify for semifinals, Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup
England have clinched a thrilleragainst Sri Lanka to ensure their semifinal spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cupat Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). They beat the Lankans by 4 wickets on
Phillips ton, Boult four-for give New Zealand another big win
New Zealand have picked up anotherbig win in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 28) at SydneyCricket Ground (SCG). They beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 65runs and
The entire family was so thrilled, says hat-trick boy Karthik Meiyappan's father
Karthik Meiyappan's three SriLankan victims were a beauty to watch, according to his father MeiyappanPalaniappan. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old leg-spinner Meiyappan became UAE'sfirs
It really is a proud moment: Meiyappan explains all his hat-trick deliveries
United Arab Emirates (UAE) spinnerKarthik Meiyappan took the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup against Sri Lanka yesterday in Geelong. This was only the fifth h
UAE's Karthik Meiyappan becomes fifth cricketer to bag hat-trick in T20 World Cup
United Arab Emirates (UAE)spinner Karthik Maiyappan have bagged the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’sT20 World Cup against Sri Lanka today in Geelong. Overall, this is only
Nissanka, bowlers helps Sri Lanka to win big against UAE
Despite the hat-trick from KarthikMeiyappan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have lost to Sri Lanka by a big margin of79 runs on Tuesday (October 18) in Geelong. With the win, Sri Lanka
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the
Bhanuka Rajapaksa credits Asia Cup title to Prophet
People in Sri Lanka are dividedover a Prophet taking credit for the recent success by the Dasun Shanaka-ledteam which won the Asia Cup in the UAE.More to this, because the30-year-o
Jayawardene lavishes praises on Sri Lanka after Asia Cup glory
The Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had plenty of spine-chilling moments during the passage of play in Dubai. Pakistan fancied their chances by removing half of