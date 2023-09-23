best batsman News
Gautam Gambhir praises Babar Azam as a best batsman
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam, calling him the best batsman on the international stage today.Former Indian c
Imad Wasim calls Babar Azam the best player in the world
Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim praised his skipper Babar Azam after his sensational score in the second T20I against New Zealand.Following Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's fantasti
Brett Lee names Babar Azam as his favorite batsman
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on Babar Azam, revealing the 28-year-old is his favorite batsman from Pakistan.Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has expressed
Ex New Zealand Skipper Daniel Vettori rates Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world cricket
The former New Zealand captain also rated Babar Azam as the current best batsman in the world during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.Daniel Vettori explained that while