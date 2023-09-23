
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







best batsman News
thumb

Gautam Gambhir praises Babar Azam as a best batsman

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam, calling him the best batsman on the international stage today.Former Indian c

thumb

Imad Wasim calls Babar Azam the best player in the world

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim praised his skipper Babar Azam after his sensational score in the second T20I against New Zealand.Following Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's fantasti

thumb

Brett Lee names Babar Azam as his favorite batsman

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on Babar Azam, revealing the 28-year-old is his favorite batsman from Pakistan.Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has expressed

thumb

Ex New Zealand Skipper Daniel Vettori rates Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world cricket

The former New Zealand captain also rated Babar Azam as the current best batsman in the world during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.Daniel Vettori explained that while

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.