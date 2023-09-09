
Ben Lister News
thumb

Milne ruled out of England series, Lister called up

Adam Milne can't play in thecurrent ODI series between New Zealand and England because of a minor hamstringissue. The pacer hurt his leg while working in Cardiff the day before the

thumb

New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team

New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole

thumb

Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i

thumb

Ben Lister becomes first player to become COVID-19 substitute

The rules have changed in cricket and safe to say this is the new normal. Auckland bowler Ben Lister became the first-ever player who was used as a COVID-19 substitute.The Plunket

