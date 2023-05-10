BD VS IRE News
The first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland has been abandoned due to rain
The first ODI between Bangladesh Vs Ireland were called off due to rain. The horror show from the opening battersAfter being put into bat first, Bangladesh had a barren start. The
Stirling's blistering fifty leads Ireland to avoid the clean sweep
Ireland won the final T20I by 7 wickets and 6 overs in hands to avoid the whitewash and to have a consolation win in the series. Earlier the day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan