BCL 2021-22 News
Inform Shuvagata not targeting national team return already
Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the top
Mithun keen to settle down in the opening
Mohammad Mithun batted in middle order for the national team. There hasnot been much success. Therefore he had been dropped out. But in recent times, his bat is shining bright
Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton
Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu
Mithun hits double ton in Central Zone's epic fightback
Not many days one would see a team taking a lead from 16/4 after conceding 387 runs with the ball.Mohammad Mithun scored his maiden 200 in first-class cricketThat was possible by t
Zakir, Mithun hundreds headline BCL final
South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Mo
South Zone & Central Zone reach BCL final
Walton Central Zone andBCB South Zone have qualified for the final of the 9th edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The champion decider match for the 2021-2022 season will b
Papon furious over neglecting leg-spinners in domestic
BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon has expressed anger on neglectingleg-spinners in domestic cricket. He once again assured that regular leg-spinners will be given a chance to play
Nayeem spins a web to dismantle Central Zone for a shocking defeat
Walton Central Zone suffered a close loss in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). In the second round match, they lost to Islami Bank East Zone by only 10 runs.The target for the m
Central Zone, South Zone make winning starts at BCL
Walton Central Zone and defending champions BCB South Zone have claimed comfortable victories to being Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 season. Mohammad Mithun a
BCL: Soumya tons up for Central Zone on batters' day
The third day of the first round of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 matches has been dominated by the batters, with some scoring runs at a speedy rate across Chattogram and
Mithun, Mizanur score big hundreds in BCL opener
The ninth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has kicked off on December 12 with East Zone vs South Zone clash in Rajshahi and Central Zone vs North Zone in Chattogram.Islami Bank East
Two NCLs this year, BCL to resume as well
Two editions of first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) will be hosted in 2021.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has set its domestic cricketing schedule till 2023.Regula