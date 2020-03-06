BCL 2020 News
I have nothing left to prove: Imrul Kayes
If asked who is the most neglected cricketer in the national team? Feel free to name Imrul Kayes. The left-handed batsman, who has repeatedly proved himself, has become a bit disap
Al-Amin fined for Code of Conduct breach
Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct for the players and officials in the recently concluded first-class tournament Bangladesh Cr
Mushfiqur tons up, Nayeem bags 8
The third round of BCL (Bangladesh Cricket League) has been highlighted by excellent perfomances from Mushfiqur Rahim and Nayeem Hasan on the first day.In the match between East Zo
Tamim hits triple century in BCL
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has shown great form ahead of Pakistan Test series. He has brought up his maiden first-class triple century in the first round of Bangladesh