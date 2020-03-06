
BCL 2020 News
thumb

I have nothing left to prove: Imrul Kayes

If asked who is the most neglected cricketer in the national team? Feel free to name Imrul Kayes. The left-handed batsman, who has repeatedly proved himself, has become a bit disap

thumb

Al-Amin fined for Code of Conduct breach

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct for the players and officials in the recently concluded first-class tournament Bangladesh Cr

thumb

Mushfiqur tons up, Nayeem bags 8

The third round of BCL (Bangladesh Cricket League) has been highlighted by excellent perfomances from Mushfiqur Rahim and Nayeem Hasan on the first day.In the match between East Zo

thumb

Tamim hits triple century in BCL

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has shown great form ahead of Pakistan Test series. He has brought up his maiden first-class triple century in the first round of Bangladesh

