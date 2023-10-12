BCCI President News
BCCI Jay Shah warm welcomes Zaka Ashraf on His Tour to India
BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah warmly welcomed Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman, PCB Management Committee as he embarked on his tour of India to support the Pakistan cricket team to
Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla praise Pakistan's hospitality after going back to India
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited BCCI officials to watch the 2023 Asia Cup matches in the host country. Following the invitation, BCCI President Roger Binny and Board Vice
BCCI delegation arrives in Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup
A four-man delegation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Pakistan today to discuss important matters ahead of the crucial season.Pakistan Cricket Boar
BCCI is in good hands Sourav Ganguly wishes the new BCCI President Roger Binny
“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will push this forward. BCCI is in good hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them the best of luck," Ganguly said.Sourav Gang
Roger Binny officially appointed as 36th BCCI President
The BCCI Presidency changed hands when Sourav Ganguly passed the baton to Roger Binny at the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. As reported, the 1983 world champion unopposed w
Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE, confirms Sourav Ganguly
The Asia Cup, which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, has been moved to the UAE, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.The President of the Board of Control for Cricke
Will there be mega auction ahead of IPL 2021? Sourav Ganguly reveals
The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its end. While Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the tour
Beating Australia in 2020 Test series will be challenge for India: Ganguly
India has always been a nation that has produced remarkable wins at home across formats. Be it any opposition, they have managed to come out on top. Their performance in Test crick
Bookie approached a player during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ganguly
Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has revealed a shocking statement about a bookie who had approached a player behind the scenes during the ongoing Sye
BCCI President Ganguly to solve Vijay Hazare Trophy problems
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was not happy after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy due to rain and the fact that Tamil Nadu secured the semi-final spot because they
BCCI President Ganguly throws light on MS Dhoni's future
Ever since Sourav Ganguly was officially appointed as BCCI President on October 23, questions were raised about MS Dhoni's future in Indian cricket. While addressing the media repo
BCCI President Ganguly reacts to Yuvraj Singh's congratulatory message
The announcement of former India captain Sourav Ganguly all set to start new innings as BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President has taken the Indian cricketing frate