BBL 2023 News
Peter Moores appointed as new Melbourne Stars coach
The Melbourne Stars have brought in former England and current Nottinghamshire manager Peter Moores to manage the trophy-less BBL club for the next two seasons.The Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Perth Scorchers take on the Brisbane Heat in the 2022-23 Big Bash League final on Saturday night. The Scorchers won the tournament last year, finished first in the group stage
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Challenger, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2022-23 Challenger Big Bash League play-off game sees Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat meet at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday evening.The 2022-23 Challenger Big Bash League p
Steve Smith blasts incredible BBL century in Sydney Smash
Aussie superstar Steve Smith pulled off one of the biggest Big Bash knocks of all time, blasting an unbeaten 125 in front of a huge SCG crowd as the Sixers defeated the Thunder.Aus
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In Match 51 of KFC Big Bash League (BBL), Brisbane Heat (HEA) meets Melbourne Stars (STA) at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Star
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, BBL Match 41, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Saturday evening brings a Melbourne derby when the Renegades take on the Stars at Docklands Stadium in Match 41 of the 2022-23 Big Bash League.In the 41st game of the Big Bash Leag
Adam Zampa becomes captain of Melbourne Stars in BBL
The Melbourne Stars are pleased to announce that Adam Zampa will replace Glenn Maxwell as captain for BBL|12.Adam Zampa has been named captain of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bas
Perth Scorchers Marsh, Salt ruled out of BBL 12
International stars Mitch Marsh and Phil Salt will not feature in KFC BBL|12 as it is a massive one-two for Perth Scorchers title defense.Four-time BBL champions Perth Scorchers wi
Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to step up in Spin Attack
Sydney Thunder has signed Pakistani leg spinner Usman Qadir to bolster his bowling attack for the upcoming 2022-23 Big Bash League.He will mainly cover for Tanveer Sangha, who is o
BBL Massive blow as David Willey withdraw form Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder suffered a major setback a month before KFC BBL|12 when David Willey, her platinum pick in the first foreign player draft, withdrew from the tournament.Big Bash Leag
BBL: Usman Khawaja signing up with Brisbane Heat after Thunder exit
Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja has signed a four-year deal with Brisbane Heat and will manage his new club for the upcoming season subject to availability after leaving Sydney
Big Bash League introduces a draft system to select overseas players
The Big Bash League introduced a draft system to select overseas players in the upcoming edition. Teams must select a minimum of two and a maximum of three through the draft system