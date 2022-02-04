
BBL 2021-22 News
thumb

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been banned for illegal bowling action

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Hasnain after testing his bowling action.Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after it was foun

thumb

BBL Final: Scorchers claim BBL title for record fourth time

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A spectacular strike from Laurie Evans propelled the Perth Scorchers to claim a record fourth Big Bash League title on Friday by beating the Sydney Sixers by 79

thumb

BBL: Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash Final after a dramatic and controversial final over

Hayden Kerr had a brilliant 98 unbeaten run, but controversy marred the end of the Sydney Sixers' exciting four-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Challen

thumb

BBL: Mitch Marsh on his way play to BBL finals

Perth Scorchers star Mitch Marsh looks almost certain to play in Friday's BBL Finals at Marvel Stadium after successfully fighting his way through another training session on Wedne

thumb

BBL 11: Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott named Player of the Tournament

Ben McDermott's prolific season has propelled him into the top 10 all-time run scorers list since the competition began, with his tally now standing at 2,139 runs from 74 games.Hob

thumb

BBL 2021-22: Peter Siddle calls for a shorter BBL window

Peter Siddle has urged BBL administrators to cut the length of the season but believes they were right in blocking Steven Smith's request to play.Peter Siddle has urged BBL directo

thumb

BBL: Henriques disappointed after CA ruled Smith not eligible for BBL Finals

Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has described Cricket Australia's decision not to allow Steven Smith to play in the BBL final as "disappointing" and "sad for cricket".Smith'

thumb

Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell hits record 154 for Melbourne Stars

Melbourne, Australia: Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the highest single point tally in Australia's Big Bash League when he notched a staggering unbeaten 154 in the Melbourne St

thumb

BBL 2022: Cameron Boyce Makes History With Stunning Double Hat-Trick

Melbourne Renegades leg spinner Cameron Boyce made history on Wednesday (January 19) by becoming the first player to score a double hat-trick in the Big Bash League when he scalped

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain reported suspicious bowling action in the BBL

Pakistan pacesetter Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action has been reported by referees at Big Bash League in Australia and he is set to face a test.Pakistani pacesetter Mohammad Hasna

thumb

BBL: Sydney Sixers are hoping for Nathan Lyon for the BBL Finals

Test star Nathan Lyon emerges as the final piece in the Sydney Sixers' historic bid for a third straight BBL crown.Lyon's international commitments ended after Australia's Ashes 4-

thumb

Pakistani Star, Zaman, Shadab, Rauf leave BBL for PSL preparation

The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to return from the BBL to prepare for the PSL which begins on January 27.LAHORE: Pakistan stars Haris

