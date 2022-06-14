Bayjedul Islam News
Yasir Ali ruled out of West Indies Tests
Before the start of the Testseries against the West Indies, Bangladesh have been hit with a big blow as youngbatsman Yasir Ali is ruled out of the entire Test series due to injury.
