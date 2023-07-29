
Bangladesh Women's Cricket's Team News
thumb

How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by

thumb

BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to

thumb

Bangladesh women humiliate Maldives with 249-run victory

Bangladesh women stunned Maldives women in the South Asia Games 2019 T20 as they bowled them out for only 6 runs after posting a mammoth total of 255 runs.It's all happening in the

thumb

Bangladesh women lost to Pakistan by 29 runs in first ODI

After losing the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has started the ODI series with another defeat. Rumana Ahmed-led Bangladesh lost by 29 runs in the first ODI of th

thumb

Bangladesh Women leave for India on March 8

Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team will fly for the neighboring country India on March 8 to take part in the forthcoming ICC Women's World T20 2016, which will run parallel t

