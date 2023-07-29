Bangladesh Women's Cricket's Team News
How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by
BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour
Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to
Bangladesh women humiliate Maldives with 249-run victory
Bangladesh women stunned Maldives women in the South Asia Games 2019 T20 as they bowled them out for only 6 runs after posting a mammoth total of 255 runs.It's all happening in the
Bangladesh women lost to Pakistan by 29 runs in first ODI
After losing the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has started the ODI series with another defeat. Rumana Ahmed-led Bangladesh lost by 29 runs in the first ODI of th
Bangladesh Women leave for India on March 8
Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team will fly for the neighboring country India on March 8 to take part in the forthcoming ICC Women's World T20 2016, which will run parallel t