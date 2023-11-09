
Bangladesh women vs Pakistan women 2023 News
Reception in the honour of Bangladesh and Pakistan Women Cricket Teams

Today, High Commissioner forPakistan to Bangladesh, H.E. Syed Ahmed Maroof hosted a reception in the honourof the National Women Cricket Teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh at Pakista

BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the team for the ODI series against Pakistan. Jahanara Alam and SalmaKhatun are not in the squad as usual.After the T20I series, these t

BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the team for the three-match women’s T20 international seriesagainst Pakistan in Chattogram. The two star cricketers of the Bangladeshwo

BCB announces schedule for Pakistan series

Pakistan women's cricket team iscoming to Bangladesh to play ODI and T20I series. They will play three ODIs andT20I matches with Bangladesh women's team in the tour. The ODI series

Pakistan women's squad announced for Bangladesh tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announceda 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.As part of the ICC Women'sChampionship 2022-25, Pakistan will go to Banglade

Bangladesh women's team to play against Pakistan after India series

Bangladesh schedule of 8bilateral series at home and abroad in Women's FTP (Future Tour Program) hasbeen announced for the first time. As a part of that, the Bangladesh women'steam

