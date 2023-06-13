Bangladesh women cricket team News
Bangladesh women cricketers get hefty pay rise
Questions often arise about thesalary of women cricketers. This time Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) showsconcern about it. In a recent board meeting, the board leaders decided toin
Bangladesh ensure increment for their Women's team
Bangladesh Women cricket team got Test status a few months ago. Last month, women cricketers qualified for the ODI World Cup for the first time. Jahanara-Nahida and co. are set t
Manjural Islam appointed as chief selector of women's team
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the appointment of the new chief selector of Bangladesh women's team on Monday.[caption id="attachment_147119" align="aligncenter" width="8
BCB to make changes in women's team coaching staff
The hope was that the Bangladesh women's cricket team would win at least one match. With that goal in mind, Salma Khatun-led team went to play in the Women's T20 World Cup in Febru
BCB announces one-time monetary support to women cricketers
The country’s cricket has stopped due to coronavirus. The whole cricket field is stagnant. Like all men’s league tournaments, women’s league tournaments are also postponed due to t
Bangladesh women face Thailand in Brisbane
Bangladesh women's cricket team will kickstart their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday (February 16) as they will take on the newcomers Thailand in their first warm-up m
Bangladesh Women's Cricket team depart for Australia to play World Cup
ICC women's T20 World Cup is still three weeks away from the start. However, in order to adapt themselves to the environment, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team have departed already
Sobhana Mostary ready to set new record in ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Sobhana Mostary, is set to become the youngest woman cricketer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be starting in Australia from February 21 this month.In an interview giv
Expectations are high- BCB Chief about Bangladesh Women's team
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Bangladesh squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The 15-member team has 6 additional members.In the meantime, the
We must play smart cricket- Salma Khatun
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is still about three weeks away from the start. However, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team is already leaving for Australia to adapt to the environment.Bang
Bangladesh Women's team reach final of quadrangular series in India
Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have reached the final of Twenty20 Quadrangular Series in India. They have confirmed the final beating Thailand in the last ball by two wickets in
Bangladesh women lost to Pakistan by 29 runs in first ODI
After losing the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has started the ODI series with another defeat. Rumana Ahmed-led Bangladesh lost by 29 runs in the first ODI of th