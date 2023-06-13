
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh women cricket team
Bangladesh women cricket team News
thumb

Bangladesh women cricketers get hefty pay rise

Questions often arise about thesalary of women cricketers. This time Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) showsconcern about it. In a recent board meeting, the board leaders decided toin

thumb

Bangladesh ensure increment for their Women's team

Bangladesh Women cricket team got Test status a few months ago. Last month, women cricketers qualified for the ODI World Cup for the first time. Jahanara-Nahida and co. are set t

thumb

Manjural Islam appointed as chief selector of women's team

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the appointment of the new chief selector of Bangladesh women's team on Monday.[caption id="attachment_147119" align="aligncenter" width="8

thumb

BCB to make changes in women's team coaching staff

The hope was that the Bangladesh women's cricket team would win at least one match. With that goal in mind, Salma Khatun-led team went to play in the Women's T20 World Cup in Febru

thumb

BCB announces one-time monetary support to women cricketers

The country’s cricket has stopped due to coronavirus. The whole cricket field is stagnant. Like all men’s league tournaments, women’s league tournaments are also postponed due to t

thumb

Bangladesh women face Thailand in Brisbane

Bangladesh women's cricket team will kickstart their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday (February 16) as they will take on the newcomers Thailand in their first warm-up m

thumb

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team depart for Australia to play World Cup

ICC women's T20 World Cup is still three weeks away from the start. However, in order to adapt themselves to the environment, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team have departed already

thumb

Sobhana Mostary ready to set new record in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Sobhana Mostary, is set to become the youngest woman cricketer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be starting in Australia from February 21 this month.In an interview giv

thumb

Expectations are high- BCB Chief about Bangladesh Women's team

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced Bangladesh squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The 15-member team has 6 additional members.In the meantime, the

thumb

We must play smart cricket- Salma Khatun

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is still about three weeks away from the start. However, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team is already leaving for Australia to adapt to the environment.Bang

thumb

Bangladesh Women's team reach final of quadrangular series in India

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have reached the final of  Twenty20 Quadrangular Series in India. They have confirmed the final beating Thailand in the last ball by two wickets in

thumb

Bangladesh women lost to Pakistan by 29 runs in first ODI

After losing the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has started the ODI series with another defeat. Rumana Ahmed-led Bangladesh lost by 29 runs in the first ODI of th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.