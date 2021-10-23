Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 News
Sri Lanka considering them favorite against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their opening game at the Super Twelve stage of ICC World Twenty/20. The former World Champions are claiming them as favorite in the battle wit
Taskin, Chameera make gains; Miraz still No.2 bowler
The ICC has updated the ODI player rankings following the third Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI at Mirpur which the visitors won by 97 runs.Dushmantha Chameera has made a large jump after
Sri Lankan selectors persist with young players for England tour
Sri Lankan selectors are likely to persist with the same squad of players for the forthcoming England tour, meaning that the three senior players omitted for the Bangladesh tour, D
Sujon sees lack of responsibility among youngsters
Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon has expressed his concerns about the youngsters of national team and said that they will have to show responsibility.After the recentl
Tamim sanctioned for showing dissent
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been fined and handed a demerit point fot breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday.In the 10th over of Bang
Opponent might also think I'm a big player: Mushfiqur
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has said that opponents might take him as a big player and that gives him the edge to perform good and under pressure.Mushfiqur has
Durjoy vows to improve Bangladesh's fielding standard
Bangladesh have been showing poor fielding continuously in recent times. From the tour of New Zealand to recently concluded home series against Sri Lanka, they’re no up to mark in
BCB boss not worried about Shakib's form at all
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon believes ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to form following a lean series with the bat against Sri Lanka.On his re
Tamim unhappy despite series win
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal isn’t happy with team’s performance despite the 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka which’s concluded on Friday with Sri Lanka’s win over the hosts by 9
Grabbing wicket in the first over is Chameera's speciality, says his mentor
Harsha Gamadhikari, the mentor and coach at the Maris Stella College in Negombo, where Dushmantha Chameera studied, was not surprised when the pacer took wicket in his very first o
Chameera rips Bangladesh to deny clean sweep
Bangladesh's maiden series win over Sri Lanka has not ended in a whitewash as they succumbed a 97-run loss in the third ODI at Mirpur.Bangladesh's fielding and top-order batting ha
Taskin fires but Perera century gives Sri Lanka fighting total of 286
Sri Lanka have set a target of 287 runs for Bangladesh in the third ODI of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Friday.Winning the toss for t