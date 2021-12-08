Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021 News
Shakib quickest to 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests
Yet another record goes to Shakib Al Hasan's name as the Bangladesh all-rounder reaches 4000 Test runs, taking the fewest matches (59) to complete all-round double of 4000 runs and
Bangladesh ready to deal with follow-on
Two and a half days were washed away in Dhaka test due to hostile weather, yet host find them in danger of losing the game. At the end of fourth day, Bangladesh team is under inte
Pakistan eye win on final day of Dhaka Test
Bangladesh lost 7 wicketsfor only 76 runs during day four of Dhaka Test, in reply to Pakistan's total. For visitors bowler Sajid Khan alone grabbed 6 wickets. The 26-year-old Paki
Team director furious over Bangladeshi pacers' common sense
Former captain and pace bowling all-rounder Khaled Mahmood has questioned the innate intelligence of Bangladesh fast bowlers. He thinks that the pacers are not able to succeed eve
It was intentional to not bat defensively: Shanto
A large part of the match was washed away in the rain. Even in this situation, Bangladesh is facing defeat in Dhaka Test. During the third session of the fourth day, the Tigers lo
Bangladesh disappoint Sujon with spin failure
Many blame Bangladesh's fragile batting against fast bowlers for their lack of facing against quality fast bowlers. But there has been a proliferation of quality spinners in the c
Pakistan's 300 score was surprising: Shanto
Hosts are surprised by 300 runs score fromPakistan in Dhaka Test. Nazmul Hossain Shanto thinks that it is nearly impossible to score 300 runs in less than 100 overs in such a diffi
Sajid wrecks havoc with a Pakistan victory on the cards
Bangladesh could face innings defeat if they fail to add 25 runs to their first innings score on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan at Mirpur.Sajid Khan celebrates t
Bangladesh wanted to take 'revenge' in Dhaka Test
After losing the Chattogram Test,Bangladesh were looking to win the Dhaka Test. However, due to the hostileweather, the chances of taking revenge are slim as the third day was also
Dhaka rain spoils whole of day three
Persistent rain due to cyclone 'Jawad' in the Bay of Bengal has forced a complete washout of the day three's play of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangl
People asked Papon to cancel Pakistan series
Before the series, both Bangladeshand Pakistan were involved in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament where Pakistanwere flying and Bangladesh were at completely opposite condition
Babar resists Bangladesh on rain-hit day one
An early call of stumps has seen Pakistan end on 161/2 on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Babar Azam lead Pakistan's