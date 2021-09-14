Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021 News
Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?
In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think Banglad
New Zealand ready to 'fight fire with fire'
Coming from 2-0 behind, New Zealand are looking for ways to pay Bangladesh back with levelling the five-match series in the fourth T20I.The Kiwis had a horror start to the tour aft
Different style of T20s in Bangladesh: Nicholls
New Zealand are expecting a leveller with Bangladesh in the fourth T20I of the five-match series as the Kiwis continue to face challenges at Mirpur.From having being bundled for 60
Mahmudullah becomes first Bangladeshi to play 100 T20Is
Mahmudullah Riyad has become the first player from Bangladesh to play 100 T20 Internationals. Overall, he is the eighth to achieve the landmark in men's T20Is.Mahmudullah made his
Mushfiqur gives up keeping in T20Is
Mushfiqur Rahim, one of Bangladesh's senior players, has decided to step away from keeping in T20 Internationals.Before the start of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand five-match series
We can learn from Latham's batting: Ravindra
New Zealand are yet to get off the mark in the five-match series against Bangladesh as they face uphill task to avoid series defeat in the third ODI on Sunday.Latham scored 65* but
Live: Bangladesh elect to bat as Sears debuts for NZ
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the second T20I of the five-match series.Bangladesh aregoing into thematch with an unchanged playin
Bangladesh displace Australia at No.6 in T20I rankings
Bangladesh, who are on a dream run, have toppled Australia to take No.6 position in the men's T20I rankings after beating New Zealand twice on the trot.Bangladesh's recent T20I per
NZ search for answers against in-form Bangladesh
Bangladesh willbe taking on New Zealand in the second T20I of the series tomorrow 4 pm. Thevisitors were demolished by the Tigers in the first one, where the Kiwis folded for 60 an
Scoring 100 is a challenge: NZ coach
New Zealand batters were out of sorts against Bangladesh in the first T20I which they lost by seven wickets.The visitors were restricted to their joint-lowest total in T20Is - 60 i
Fizz completes 200 T20 scalps; skipper Riyad sets Bangladesh record
Mustafizur Rahman has achieved a personal milestone during Bangladesh's dominating seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I. Captain Mahmudullah Riyad has set a new capt
BCB tells curators to make better pitches
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked the curators go prepare better tracks at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The past one month of T20 cricket at Mirpur has