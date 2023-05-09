Bangladesh Under 19 News
Azan Awais stars in Pakistan U-19's another dominating victory over Bangladesh U-19
Pakistan Under-19 team have wonanother comfortable match against Bangladesh Under-19 on Monday (May 8) inChattogram. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the second ODI and lead these
Ariful Islam, first-ever Bangladesh to play in Pakistan Junior League
Last Under-19 World Cup’s one ofthe successful batsmen Ariful Islam got the opportunity to play as the onlyBangladeshi in the Pakistan Junior League. Earlier this year, he came toe
Mahmudul leads Bangladesh U19 clinch big win against New Zealand U19
Bangladesh Under-19 have registered a comprehensive win of 6 wickets against New Zealand Under-19 in the second one-day match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. [নিউজটি বাংলায়
Bangladesh U19 start New Zealand tour with whooping win
Visiting Bangladesh Under-19 team initiated their tour to New Zealand with a massive 146 runs win against Canterbury Invitation XI in the only preparation match.Batting first, Bang
Bangladesh losing the mind games: Khaled Mahmud
Bangladesh Under-19 team was knocked out by India Under-19 in the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup when they sealed a nerve wrecking 2 run victory.Following the footsteps of the
Bangladesh U-19 clinches a thrilling win in Asia Cup
Bangladesh U-19 have won by 2 wickets against Nepal U -19 in a thrilling fashion in the under-19 Asia Cup. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ শ্বাসরুদ্ধকর জয়ে এশিয়া কাপ শুরু বাংলাদেশের]The match was re
Bangladesh under-19 ends series with a loss
The five match ODI series between Bangladesh Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19 was arranged for having a good preparation before the under-19 World Cup but it ended in a horrific w
Young Tigers score 75 runs, lost the match by 5 wickets
Bangladesh Under-19 has been racked by Afghanistan youth team by 5 wickets in the third one day match of the series. Absolute batting failure led the young Tigers into the humiliat
2nd ODI washed out between Bangladesh & Afghanistan Under-19
The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19 washed out due to rain. Before the rain arrive at Sylhet International Stadium Afghan captain Naveen Ul Haq won the
Afghan youth team reached Bangladesh
Afghanistan youth team has arrived Bangladesh to feature in a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh under-19 team.The bilateral series will take off from 28th of September.
15 men under - 19 squad announced for Asia Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the 15 member squad of Bangladesh Under – 19 national team for the forthcoming Under – 19 Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka from Decembe
Bangladesh Under-19 whitewashes Zimbabwe
Bangladesh Under – 19 team has also made a clean sweep over the visiting Zimbabwe Under – 19 team simultaneously with their senior warriors. In the last match of the series, young