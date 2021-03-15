Bangladesh Legends News
Bangladesh Legends finish winless campaign
Bangladesh Legends have ended up as the only team to finish winless in the Road Safety World Series.South African pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk has put on the highest pa
Bangladesh Legends lose another match
Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o
Bangladesh concede hattrick defeat as Sri Lanka go on top
Bangladesh Legends have conceded their third straight defeat in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they lost to Sri Lanka Legends by 42 runs on Wednesday (March 1
Video: Pietersen calls back Mashud after umpire wrongly gives him out
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called back former Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Khaled Mashud after the batsman was wrongly given out by the umpire.The inaugural editi
Pietersen and Co. hand Bangladesh big defeat
The Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends have handed their Bangladeshi counterparts a huge 7-wicket defeat in the seventh match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 o
India crush Bangladesh as legends reunite
India Legends have handed Bangladesh Legends a big defeat of 10 wickets in match no.5 of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.Bangladesh were off to a brisk start, adding 50 in t
Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings
Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the
Bangladesh Legends to play in Road Safety T20 Tournament
Bangladesh’s team ‘Bangladesh Legends’ are going to play in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament organized by Road Safety Cell in Maharashtra, India to create awareness for