Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) News
BCB organise workshop to tackle excessive heat

The country is experiencing intense heatwaves. Everyone is suffering from the heat. People engaged in work are getting affected by various types of illnesses due to the extreme hea

Mohsin Sheikh appointed Bangladesh Performance Analyst

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Mohsin Sheikh as the National Team Performance Analyst for a two-year term beginning in May 2024. Mohsin, an Australian of Pakista

Mustafizur not to get even 1 crore from IPL

Mustafizur Rahman is now playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reigning champions bought him for Rs 2 crore from the mini auction. But the cutter

SLC and BCB support BCCI to move Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly received support from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move this year's Asia Cup ou

BCB's players' contracts discussed

Mirpur (Bangladesh), Dec. 26 : The blueprint of the new contract for the Bangladesh cricketers is being discussed, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in th

BCB considering to propose sharing trophy with India

Mirpur (Bangladesh), Dec. 25 : Team India is carrying the Killer Trophy (Indian sponsor company) to India after winning the second Test match and 2-0 series against Bangladesh at

Bangladesh ready to fight without Shakib

Bangladesh will have to play withouttheir best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the New Zealand tour. There is no doubtthat the strength will decrease. However, without Shakib, Banglad

Inzamam upset with Bangladesh performance

Pakistan has whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series. Experienced players like Shakib and Mushfiqur did not play in this series. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam thinks

BCB planning to reduce overseas cricketers in BPL

The number of local players will be increased in the next BPL as the official stated about the plan. Bangladesh will get more skilful player in the T20 side, if, more players get t

BPL starts in upcoming January

Bangladesh Premier League will return as a franchise tournament in its upcoming eighth edition which is tentatively scheduled for January-February of next year after BCBhad assumed

BCB to autopsy Tiger's WC disaster

Bangladesh Cricket Board-BCB has formed a Two-member committee to review Bangladesh's dismal performance at the Twenty/20 World Cup 2021.BCB to autopsy Tigers WC disasterBangladesh

Khaled Mahmud appointed as Team director of Bangladesh

The former captain was assigned as the team director of Bangladesh Cricket Team immediately, Bangladesh had a worst experience in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.Khaled Mahmud appointe

