Bangladesh A vs India A News
Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0
Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
Three changes in Bangladesh A squad for second Test
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made changes in the Bangladesh'A’ squad for the second four-day match against India 'A'. They announced thesquad for the second unofficial Test w
Zakir's 173 helps Bangladesh A escape with a draw against India A
Bangladesh batter Zakir Hasan hasbeen the leading performer in domestic cricket for several years now. After aninternational T20 match, he could no longer wear the national team je
Zakir and Shanto fight back for Bangladesh A after India A's big 353-run lead
At the end of the third day,Bangladesh 'A' team are 181 runs behind India 'A' team of the first unofficialTest in Cox’s Bazar. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan remained unbeat
India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran
After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t
Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster
At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi
BCB announces Bangladesh 'A' squad, Mohammad Mithun remains as captain
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the 14-member 'A' team squad for the first unofficial Test matchagainst the India 'A' team. Mohammad Mithun has been kept in the team as
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil
India 'A' team to visit Bangladesh this month
The Indian national team will travelto Bangladesh in December. Before this, India 'A' team will step on the soil ofBangladesh on November 25. The team will play two four-day matche