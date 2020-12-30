
thumb

Shafiul to go to India for treatment, will miss West Indies series

Bangladesh pacer Shafiul Islam has been trying much to be regular in national team but it looks like luck isn’t with him. He is not returning to the field suddenly due to injury. T

thumb

Play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup finalized

After the league stage matches, the play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup have been finalized. To ge the fixtures, everyone has to wait till the last match of the group stage.Ga

thumb

Argument with coach, Bijoy cries on field

Anamul Haque Bijoy’s days are not going well. Gemcon Khulna opener is not getting a chance to play even though the team has confirmed the play-off in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cu

thumb

Mahmudullah blames Khulna top-order

Gemcon Khulna lost their second match in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup today as the hype that surrounds the star-studded franchise was not reflected in the way they played at the

thumb

Mahedi had faith in his ability

Before the start of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup, many fans had an assumption that the Rajshahi based franchise, Minister Group Rajshahi was a comparatively weak team. However,

thumb

T Sports to telecast Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh's first-ever sports television channel - T Sports - has gained broadcasting rights for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup which starts from this month.  T Sports are currently on a

thumb

Shakib's arrival date in Bangladesh confirmed

After serving 1-year ban, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has finally decided to arrive in Bangladesh. He has been living with his family in USA for so long.He came onc

thumb

Cricketers complete Yo-Yo test trial, Al-Amin shows surprise

Time will tell how much impact the Yo-Yo test will have on Bangladesh cricket. But for now, cricketers are sweating their heads off. The test has been remarked as mandatory for the

thumb

Shakib accorded reception in New York on occasion of his return

Only a day left. After that, there will be no restrictions on one of the finest all-rounder in recent times Shakib Al Hasan to play cricket again. Shakib was given an one-year ban

