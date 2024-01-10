Ball tampering News
Going to raise some eyebrows: Warner on his upcoming autobiography
Australia star cricketer DavidWarner announced retirement from Test and ODI cricket. Now he will only playT20. Warner is working on his autobiography during his retirement.Warner,
Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering charges
New Zealand Test batsman Henry Nicholls was acquitted of ball-tampering charges at a New Zealand cricket code of conduct hearing.New Zealand Cricket said Nicholls had been cleared
Henry Nicholls likely to face Ball-Tampering Charges
Test batsman Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaching New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after he was reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match
Ex cricketer Basit Ali accuses Australia of tampering with 'evidence'
Former cricketer Basit Ali has made serious ball-tampering allegations against the Australian team during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.Former Pakistan inte
Warner's lifetime ban from leadership is just fundamentally wrong, says Smith
Steven Smith has referred toDavid Warner's lifelong ban from leadership as ‘fundamentally wrong’. Also, thelong time that Cricket Australia (CA) has taken to overturn such a decisi
David Warner quits leadership review
David Warner's chances ofcaptaining Australia look to be dead after the opener withdrew his request fora review of his lifetime leadership ban.Warner, who was suspended fromhis lea
McGrath backs Warner for Australia captaincy, says he's paid a heavier price
David Warner was involved in the ball-tamperingscandal in the Cape Town Test in 2018. He was the vice-captain of the team atthat time. They were handed a one-year ban. After the ba
CA amends code of conduct, allowing Warner's leadership return
After the departure of David Warnerand Steve Smith duo from the leadership, Aaron Finch has been doing that dutyin limited-overs cricket for a long time. But after Finch's retireme
South Africa was involved in ball tampering after Newlands Test says Paine
Tim Paine has accused South Africa of tampering with ball in the Test match immediately after Australia's cricket was rocked by the Sandpaper Gate scandal, claiming the act was cov
Both Warner and Smith should not be captains: Johnson
Australia are looking for a newODI captain after Aaron Finch retired from ODIs. There are rumors that SteveSmith or David Warner may get the responsibility. However, because of the
Finch wants Warner as new ODI captain of Australia
The memory of that Cape Town Testin 2017 is still fresh. Then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner andCameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia (CA) for ball-tamp
Warner to skip BBL to play UAE T20 tournament
David Warner, one of the bestcricketers of Australia, has decided to snub his country's T20 League Big Bash League(BBL) which is scheduled to be held in December, and play in the n