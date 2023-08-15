
Avishek Das News
thumb

Saifuddin, Avishek, Ashiqur return to country after successful treatment

Mohammad Saifuddin, Avishek Dasand Ashiqur Zaman have returned home after successful treatment. They arrivedat Dhaka's Hazrat Shah Jalal Airport on Tuesday morning.Saifuddin was su

thumb

Saifuddin, Abhishek, Ashiqur coming back to country after taking injections in Aspetar

Bangladesh national teamall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been struggling with injuries for a longtime. The same is the case with young all-rounder Avishek Das and pacerAshiqur Za

thumb

Saifuddin to take treatment at Aspetar Hospital where Neymar being treated previously

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) is sending Mohammad Saifuddin abroad for treatment to determine theinjury's most recent status. Next week, the medium-pace bowling all-rounderwill

thumb

Saifuddin along with Avishek, Ashiqur to go Qatar for treatment

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sendingMohammad Saifuddin outside the country for treatment to know the latest statusof the injury. The medium-pace bowling all-rounder is scheduled

thumb

You are The Unsung Hero of the Nation : Mashrafe to Avishek Das

Avishek Das has had the chance to play in the under-19 World Cup finals with a lot of luck. He played just one match before the final of the World Cup. Narail's son Avishek could n

