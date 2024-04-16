
Australian cricket team News
thumb

Aussie great Michael Slater collapses in court after the denial of bail for his 19 domestic violence charges

Former Aussie cricketer Michael Slater faced a massive setback on Tuesday as he was denied for bail from a Queensland Court. The 54 year old, remanded in Police custody for 19 dome

thumb

Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India

Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his

thumb

Mike Hussey gives his honest views on Ind vs Aus T20I series immediately after World Cup 2023

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 came to a close on November 19, with Australia getting the better of Team India in the final encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just

thumb

Rinku Singh explains his role in India's batting order in T20Is

Rinku Singh once again hogged the limelight after his blistering batting display against Australia in the second T20I atGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The le

thumb

Pat Cummins has gone beyond being a good captain: Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell reserved the highest respect for Australian skipper Pat Cummins for the way he led the team from the vanguard in the recently concluded ICC M

thumb

Kohli's sister posts a classy message after India's defeat to Australia in WC 2023 final

Team India surrendered at the hands of the belligerent Aussies in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When the two cricketing giants c

thumb

"It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened" - Pat Cummins reacts to Australia's memorable win over Afghanistan

Australian captain Pat Cummins couldn't be any happier upon seeing his team decode the challenges, crack the code and come through with flying colours against the Afghanistan crick

thumb

David Warner reflects on his incredible record in World Cups

Australia's veteran opening batsman David Warner couldn't be any happier upon hitting top form in the last two games of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The left-handed batsman re

thumb

Nice to get some rhythm finally in the tournament: Glenn Maxwell

Australian national cricket team pitched in with an easy-peasy victory over the Netherlands cricket team in the 24th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 202

thumb

"Feels pretty good," Glenn Maxwell reacts after scoring fastest-ever World Cup century

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell etched his name into the record books after he hammered the fastest-ever ODI World Cup century as he achieved the incredible feat in just 40 b

thumb

Watch: David Warner celebrates his sixth World Cup century in 'Pushpa style' inspired by Allu Arjun

Australia's opening batsman David Warner etched his name into record books after he equalled India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar's overall tally of six centuries in ODI World Cu

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks Australia's most disappointing batsman in World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opened up on Steve Smith's underwhelming performances on his YouTube channel ahead of the Australia vs Netherlands clash today atArun Jait

