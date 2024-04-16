Australian cricket team News
Aussie great Michael Slater collapses in court after the denial of bail for his 19 domestic violence charges
Former Aussie cricketer Michael Slater faced a massive setback on Tuesday as he was denied for bail from a Queensland Court. The 54 year old, remanded in Police custody for 19 dome
Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India
Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his
Mike Hussey gives his honest views on Ind vs Aus T20I series immediately after World Cup 2023
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 came to a close on November 19, with Australia getting the better of Team India in the final encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just
Rinku Singh explains his role in India's batting order in T20Is
Rinku Singh once again hogged the limelight after his blistering batting display against Australia in the second T20I atGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The le
Pat Cummins has gone beyond being a good captain: Ian Chappell
Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell reserved the highest respect for Australian skipper Pat Cummins for the way he led the team from the vanguard in the recently concluded ICC M
Kohli's sister posts a classy message after India's defeat to Australia in WC 2023 final
Team India surrendered at the hands of the belligerent Aussies in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When the two cricketing giants c
"It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened" - Pat Cummins reacts to Australia's memorable win over Afghanistan
Australian captain Pat Cummins couldn't be any happier upon seeing his team decode the challenges, crack the code and come through with flying colours against the Afghanistan crick
David Warner reflects on his incredible record in World Cups
Australia's veteran opening batsman David Warner couldn't be any happier upon hitting top form in the last two games of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The left-handed batsman re
Nice to get some rhythm finally in the tournament: Glenn Maxwell
Australian national cricket team pitched in with an easy-peasy victory over the Netherlands cricket team in the 24th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 202
"Feels pretty good," Glenn Maxwell reacts after scoring fastest-ever World Cup century
Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell etched his name into the record books after he hammered the fastest-ever ODI World Cup century as he achieved the incredible feat in just 40 b
Watch: David Warner celebrates his sixth World Cup century in 'Pushpa style' inspired by Allu Arjun
Australia's opening batsman David Warner etched his name into record books after he equalled India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar's overall tally of six centuries in ODI World Cu
Aakash Chopra picks Australia's most disappointing batsman in World Cup 2023
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opened up on Steve Smith's underwhelming performances on his YouTube channel ahead of the Australia vs Netherlands clash today atArun Jait