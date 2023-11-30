
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Australia Tour News
thumb

Pakistan Test team leaves for Australia tour

The national Test squad left for Sydney on Thursday and is expected to reach its destination in around 10 to 12 hours.The Pakistan Test team began its journey to Australia from Lah

thumb

Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens Darwin series on Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir to captain the Pakistan Shaheens for the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, organized by Northern Te

thumb

Cummins positive about upcoming Pakistan tour

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is very positive about the upcoming tour of Pakistan. His idea is that most members of the Test squad would agree to tour Pakistan.Cummins pos

thumb

Cricket Australia hints that few players will skip the Pakistan tour

Player chief Todd Greenberg has promised Australia's cricketers that he will join them in Pakistan should final security clearances for the tour be ticked off.Cricket Australia (CA

thumb

Martin Guptill faces an injury race before the Australia Tour

Martin Guptill has confirmed that he has a "moderate" crack in his calf but is hoping to be available for the limited series of Blackcaps against Australia.Martin Guptill faces a t

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.