AUS vs SA News
thumb

Teams underestimate Maxwell, De Kock wary of off-spinners ahead of AUS vs SA match

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is far from underestimating Australia's bowling attack despite the men in yellow losing their 2023 World Cup opener against India

thumb

Australia vs South Africa Match 10, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The tenth match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a clash between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12

thumb

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test , Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Australia meets South Africa at The SCG. The third Test of the three-game series begins Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. local time.Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will mee

thumb

Starc sent for a scan after sustain a finger injury on Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, December 26 - Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc's left arm has been sent off after a finger injury he sustained on day one of Monday's second Test against South Afr

thumb

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Australia will face South Africa in the MCG. The second Test of the three-game series begins Monday, December 26 at 10:30 a.m. local time.Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will

thumb

Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

South Africa meets Australia team on Saturday 17th December 2022 in Brisbane in the first game of the Tour of South Africa.Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will face off in th

thumb

AUS vs SA Test Series: Full Squads, schedule, All you need to know

Australia will complete the Test match portion of their home summer when they take on South Africa over Christmas and the New Year.Australia are ready to host South Africa for a th

