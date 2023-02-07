
Asif Afridi News
thumb

Asif Afridi banned for two years for corruption charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday banned spinner Asif Afridi from playing all cricket formats for two years amid corruption allegations.Asif Afridi has been banned for tw

thumb

Asif Afridi proposed a Pakistani cricketer to play in Bangladesh league for fixing

Pakistani media claimed thatPakistani cricketer Asif Afridi, who was recently banned for violating theanti-corruption clause, offered fixing to a Pakistani teammate in a league inB

thumb

Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for violating anti-corruption code

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leg spinner Asif Afridi has been provisionally suspended after two alleged breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.The Pakistan Cricket Boa

thumb

Shadab returns as Pakistan name squad for West Indies series

Pakistan have announced a16-member squad ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. Fivecricketers have been dropped from the squad from their last ODI series squad againstAu

thumb

Numerous changes as Pakistan announces squad

Pakistan Cricket Board- PCB has announced their One Day International- ODI and Twenty/20 squads ahead of the three match ODI and a T20 series against the Australia. Inform test ope

thumb

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL

Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 with a back injury.The 41-year-old injured his lower back while tra

