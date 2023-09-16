
Asia Cup final News
thumb

Washington Sundar to replace Injured Axar Patel in India’s squad ahead of final

Washington Sundar, the talented 23-year-old off-spin all-rounder, will join the Indian squad in Colombo for the much-awaited Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.Young all-rounder Wash

thumb

Kusal Mendis and Asalanka brilliance take Sri Lanka final after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a match

Sri Lanka reached the final of Asia Cup by beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thriller of a match at R.Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Friday (15th September). Kusal Mendis' exception

thumb

Former Pakistan skipper slams Babar for negative captaincy in Asia Cup final

Former Pakistan captain Moeen Khan has slammed Babar Azam for his "negative" captaincy in the Asian Cup final against Sri Lanka.Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan slammed Babar Azam

