Asia Cup 2022 News
There were times when I wanted to give up: Shaheen about his rehabilitation sessions
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has been struggling with injury for a long time. Currently, he’s undergoingthe rehabilitation process. It is assumed that he will be back aga
Sri Lanka ban Chamika Karunaratne for one year, to miss BPL 2023
Sri Lankan all-rounder ChamikaKarunaratne has been accused of violating the code of conduct during therecently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Following this, Sri LankaCricke
I think we can build a really good T20 team for the future: Sriram
Bangladesh are going to faceZimbabwe tomorrow in a tough fight to survive in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Inthe pre-match press conference, Sridharan Sriram, technical consultant of
Bangladesh not to experiment with opening slots in T20 World Cup
Before the T20 World Cup,Bangladesh have tinkered much with the main XI. Especially in opening, thereare regular changes. Along with recognized openers, batsmen like Mehidy Hasan M
Litton fit to play the first match of T20 World Cup
In the last match of thetri-series on New Zealand soil, Bangladesh star batsman Litton Das hit abrilliant fifty with the bat against Pakistan. However, in that match, therewas also
Don't talk about my personal life: Sabbir replies to his criticism on TikTok
Sabbir Rahman has lost his placein the Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad recently because of poor form. But he isbeing criticized for other reasons than not getting a place.Recently,
Soumya, Shoriful added to Bangladesh's WC squad in place of Sabbir, Saifuddin
Bangladesh have made two changesto their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news on Friday (October 14).Top-order bats
Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad
Top-order batsman Fakhar Zamanhas replaced the leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, in Pakistan's team for the ICC Men'sT20 World Cup.The experienced left-handed batsmanFakhar injured his kne
Mushfiqur to play second round of NCL
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman MushfiqurRahim has been out of cricket for a long time. However, he has announced thathe will play in the National Cricket League (NCL). Despite no
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Two cricket bats carryingautographs of the recently won Asia Cup Sri Lankan team members were auctionedin Australia. This was revealed by MalikZaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) b
We don’t have Lionel Messi sitting in the bench: PCB chief
Ahead of the upcoming T20 WorldCup, the biggest problem of the Pakistan cricket team is the middle- order ofthe batting lineup. The two openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are
Asian Champions to be felicitated in Australia on Tuesday
Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in theUAE last month and the felicitation of the team members will also continue inAustralia, where the team is now participating in the T20 World Cup. T