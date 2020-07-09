Asia Cup 2020 News
Asia Cup 2020 canceled, Pakistan to host 2022 edition
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally admitted that this year's Asia Cup has been canceled, putting an end to various speculations. PCB president Ehsan Mani confirmed the ma
Fate of Asia Cup still 'undecided'
All kinds of sports including cricket have been stopped due to coronavirus. It is now questionable whether it will be possible to organize this year’s Asia Cup after overcoming suc
Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka or UAE in scheduled time: PCB CEO
The sword of uncertainty is still hanging over the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus. No one knows whether the T20 World Cup will be held in October-November at all. Meanwhile,
No major decision taken about Asia Cup 2020
In this coronavirus crisis situation worldwide, the decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 was to come. But there has been no bad news, not even good news, from the virtual meeting
The fate of Asia Cup 2020 to be decided today
All kinds of sports including cricket have been stopped due to coronavirus. It is now questionable whether it will be possible to organize this year’s Asia Cup after overcoming suc
Asia Cup will not be postponed for IPL: PCB
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. While there is no clear information on when it will start, there are rumors that September-October could be the wo
PCB gives up Asia Cup hosting battle
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday (March 6) admitted that Pakistan have given up battling for the Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Pakistan, and they would not
Asia Cup 2020 likely to be rescheduled on March 3
After India manifested reluctance touring Pakistan for participating in Asia Cup, the fixture of the tournament will be rescheduled in the forthcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) m
Mani contradicts Ganguly's claim: Asia Cup venue not finalized yet
The controversy surrounding the venue of the Asia Cup 2020 continues. Just a day after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly "confirming" Dubai as the new venue for the tournament, the PCB
Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Dubai
The forthcoming season of the Asia Cup will take place in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play in the tournament, said Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control
India refuse to travel: Pakistan set to lose Asia Cup 2020 hosting right
Pakistan Cricket Board has received a major blow in reinstate cricket back to the country as they are on brink of losing hosting rights of Asia Cup 2020 following India's refusal t
Asian Cricket Council announces its calendar for 2019 and 2020
Asia Cricket Council has revealed its complete schedule of events to be happening in 2019 and 2020.Asia is the major country in the game of cricket as it has the highest full membe