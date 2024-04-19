Ashutosh Sharma News
Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly
Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu
It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma
Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h
"T20 is a little difficult format for bowlers"- Jasprit Bumrah after another match winning performance in IPL
Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass paved the way for Mumbai Indians as his side beat Punjab Kings in a close contest in Mullanpur on Thursday (19th April). Bumrah picked up two wic
Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini
Heart-breaking for the guys to take it close and lose: Curran
Sam Curran, the stand in captain for Punjab Kings spoke after a close defeat against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings are in 7th place after 2 wins in 7 games with a net run rate of -0
Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and
Shikhar Dhawan lauds Shashank and Ashutosh for another stellar partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership
Ashutosh Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh to hit fastest fifty by an Indian
Ashutosh Sharma, who bats in themiddle of the order for Railways, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh's record for thequickest fifty by an Indian player.On Tuesday, October 17, Ashutoshacco