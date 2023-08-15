Ashley de Silva News
Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket
Sri Lanka allrounder WaninduHasaranga has retired from Test cricket so he can play for his country longeras a "limited-overs specialist."Earlier reports said thatHasaranga had writ
SLC's own T10 league to launch in June 2023
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasdecided to launch its own T10 League. The first edition of this tournament willbe held in June next year. Along with the men’s tournament, the women’s to
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Two cricket bats carryingautographs of the recently won Asia Cup Sri Lankan team members were auctionedin Australia. This was revealed by MalikZaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) b
FairPlay News roped in as the official sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team for Asia Cup
The Sri Lankan cricketers will bedonning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomesthe official national sponsor for the team. “We are extremely happy to
Hasaranga denied NOC to play in The Hundred 2022
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not givenNOC to Wanindu Hasaranga to play in England's domestic tournament The Hundred.As a result, this star leg-spinner had to leave the contract of £
Mahela Jayawardena appointed as consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as the consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams.Sri Lanka Cricket officially revealed that former Sri
Sri Lankan team get new foreign physio
Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.[caption id="attachment_1665
New selection committee to pick Sri Lankan team for the Caribbean tour
Sri Lankan squads for their Caribbean tour are expected to be picked by the new selection committee on February 5th.Sri Lanka are in the back seat now with back-to-back whitewashes
Pathan still unfit to participate in LPL
Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is yet to be fit to play to participate in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Farveez Maharoof, the manager of the Kandy Tuskers t
England confirm Sri Lanka tour in January
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has affirmed their visit through Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021. Both the matches will be played at the Galle International Crick