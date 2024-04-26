Asad Shafiq News
Shafiq-Razzaq joins the Women's selection committee
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expanded its national women's selection committee to seven members. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the decision following Pakistan's 3-0 ODI se
PCB announces 7-member selection panel
After a few days, Pakistancricket felt the wind of change. This time Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasfocused on strengthening the selection panel. The newly announced selectioncomm
Asad Shafiq announce retirement from international cricket; set to become Pakistan selector
Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 10). He announced his decision after leading Karachi to victory in the final of the National T20 Cup. Karachi
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
The Asad Shafiq Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Asad Shafiq (born 28 January 1986) is a Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2010 and 2020. He will play for Sindh in domestic cricket from
Shafiq, Malik, Amir dropped for New Zealand series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 35-man squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. From this squad, the national men’s and Shaheens squads will be selected.Uncapped A
Crawley breaks 51-year old record
England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has attained many records in the ongoing Test against Pakistan in Southampton. But he’s also set a ‘strange’ record in the same Test. He’s bro
AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia roll Pakistan for 240 on the first day
Pakistan have lost all wickets in the first innings after the destructive bowling from the pacers trio- Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.Pakistani batsmen had trouble
Pakistan plans to hire two head coaches
In the latest news, Pakistan is mulling over the split captaincy and separate head coaches for Test and limited-overs cricket after their failure to make to the World Cup semi-fina
Pant attains best rating points for an Indian glove man in ICC Test Rankings
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has attained a historic best position for an Indian wicket-keeper in ICC Test Player Rankings.International Cricket Council (ICC) has reve
Williamson breaches 900 mark in Test rankings
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has breached the 900 rating points mark in the latest Test rankings revealed by the ICC for the batsmen.International Cricket Council (ICC) has
Aussie openers survive after bowling Pakistan out
Australian openers hold the 1st innings after conceding 482 runs, as they remains unbeaten on 30/0 at the end of day 2 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Australia have started