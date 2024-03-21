
Annabel Sutherland News
thumb

All round Aussie women crash Bangladesh by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the ODI series

Australia women crashed Bangladesh women by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series on Thursday (21st March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. Annabel Su

thumb

Nahida Akter becomes the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's team, Australia women finish their innings at 213

Nahida Akter became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's Cricket team history. On Thursday (21st March) she picked up the wickets of Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner

