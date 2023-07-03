Andrew Strauss News
Andrew Strauss makes an honest assessment of out-of-form James Anderson
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is absolutely disappointed with the way England bowlers approached the second Test against Australia at The Lord's. England pacers lacked enou
Andrew Strauss resigns from ECB roles as strategic adviser
Sir Andrew Strauss will step down as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee in May.The ECB has announced that
No one, not even the BCCI, controls the game anymore: Andrew Strauss
The fans still haven't forgottenthe ‘Big 3’ theory of cricket. ICC's major markets are in India, Australia, andEngland. In the BCCI's wisdom, these three countries wanted to build
The Andrew Strauss Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Sir Andrew John Strauss OBE (born 2 March 1977) is an English cricket administrator and former player, formerly Director of Cricket of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He
Ex-England cricketer reveals how KP bullied him
Former England batsman James Taylor has revealed how Kevin Pietersen used to bully and abuse him when he broke into the English Test squad in 2012.According to the ex-England star,
England and Windies players to wear red caps in third Test
England and Windies players are gonna wear red caps during the third Test in honor of former England cricketer Sir Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth.The Wisden trophy between England
English counties give permission to field two overseas cricketers
English county teams have canceled the contracts of almost all foreign cricketers due to uncertainty over the coronavirus situation. Just as cricketers have suffered, so has Englis
Third ENG-WI Test to be celebrated as Ruth Strauss Foundation Test
With the Test series between England and West Indies, the game of cricket will resume after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Test series between England and West In
CA could appoint England's Strauss to lead Australian cricket
Can a former England captain be the head of the Australian Cricket Board? Incredible, but such a possibility has been created.England's Andrew Strauss may come to the rescue to sav
'Mohammad Yousuf became a run machine after embracing Islam'
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss recalled how the mindset of just not worrying too much and believing in the Almighty helped Pakistan's former batsman Mohammad Yousuf transfor
Strauss opens up about the controversy with Pietersen
Former England cricketer and England's director of cricket, Andrew Strauss recently opened up about the controversy within him and Kevin Pietersen.Former England cricketer Kevin Pi
Strauss feels Root is still the right man to lead England
English captain Joe Root has come under fire recently due to his below-par performance in Ashes 2019 series. Rated as one of fab 4 batsmen, Root was nowhere close to his best as he