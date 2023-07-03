
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Andrew Strauss News
thumb

Andrew Strauss makes an honest assessment of out-of-form James Anderson

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is absolutely disappointed with the way England bowlers approached the second Test against Australia at The Lord's. England pacers lacked enou

thumb

Andrew Strauss resigns from ECB roles as strategic adviser

Sir Andrew Strauss will step down as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee in May.The ECB has announced that

thumb

No one, not even the BCCI, controls the game anymore: Andrew Strauss

The fans still haven't forgottenthe ‘Big 3’ theory of cricket. ICC's major markets are in India, Australia, andEngland. In the BCCI's wisdom, these three countries wanted to build

thumb

The Andrew Strauss Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Sir Andrew John Strauss OBE (born 2 March 1977) is an English cricket administrator and former player, formerly Director of Cricket of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He

thumb

Ex-England cricketer reveals how KP bullied him

Former England batsman James Taylor has revealed how Kevin Pietersen used to bully and abuse him when he broke into the English Test squad in 2012.According to the ex-England star,

thumb

England and Windies players to wear red caps in third Test

England and Windies players are gonna wear red caps during the third Test in honor of former England cricketer Sir Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth.The Wisden trophy between England

thumb

English counties give permission to field two overseas cricketers

English county teams have canceled the contracts of almost all foreign cricketers due to uncertainty over the coronavirus situation. Just as cricketers have suffered, so has Englis

thumb

Third ENG-WI Test to be celebrated as Ruth Strauss Foundation Test

With the Test series between England and West Indies, the game of cricket will resume after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Test series between England and West In

thumb

CA could appoint England's Strauss to lead Australian cricket

Can a former England captain be the head of the Australian Cricket Board? Incredible, but such a possibility has been created.England's Andrew Strauss may come to the rescue to sav

thumb

'Mohammad Yousuf became a run machine after embracing Islam'

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss recalled how the mindset of just not worrying too much and believing in the Almighty helped Pakistan's former batsman Mohammad Yousuf transfor

thumb

Strauss opens up about the controversy with Pietersen

Former England cricketer and England's director of cricket, Andrew Strauss recently opened up about the controversy within him and Kevin Pietersen.Former England cricketer Kevin Pi

thumb

Strauss feels Root is still the right man to lead England

English captain Joe Root has come under fire recently due to his below-par performance in Ashes 2019 series. Rated as one of fab 4 batsmen, Root was nowhere close to his best as he

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.