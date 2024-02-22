Andrew McDonald News
Skipper Marsh and coach are in high praise of Tim David after his last ball heroic in Wellington
After Tim David's last ball heroics in Wellington Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and coach Andrew McDonald were in all praise of the T20 powerhouse Tim David. Tim David's m
Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests
When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep
McDonald hints at batting order reshuffle after Warner's Test retirement
Andrew McDonald, the head coachof Australia, has made a proposal that the batting order could be rearranged inorder to make room for Cameron Green. He implies that the replacement
Travis Head ruled out of first half of World Cup, Coach McDonald confirm
Australia opener Travis Head has a fractured finger joint and will not be available for the first half of the ODI World Cup, coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed.Australian opener T
Australia head coach believes 'ball change' played a big role in last Ashes Test
There is a lot of discussion overthe ball-changing incident in the Oval Test. A few days ago, former Australiacaptain Ricky Ponting demanded that the matter be brought under invest
Andrew McDonald backs Pat Cummins for Test captaincy
After a disappointing performancein the fourth Test against England that ended in a tie at Old Trafford,Australian coach Andrew McDonald dismissed rumours that Pat Cummins will ste
South Africa series will decide David Warner's Test future
David Warner has lost rhythm in Testcricket recently. He’s unable to reach three figures in Test cricket for almostthree years. However, he was dismissed in the nervous nineties tw
Australia coach McDonald fears more COVID cases in squad
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald fears there are more COVID-19 cases in his T20 World Cup squad after Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade contracted the virus midway into their title d
Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup
Australia cricketer Josh Inglis hasbeen ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after suffering a hand injury Wednesdaywhile playing golf in Sydney.Although the timescale forrecuperatio
Green's performances as opener very impressive says McDonald
Having played just one T20I ahead of the three-match series against India and having previously not opened innings in any T20 cricket, Cameron Green proved to be the surprise packa
Andrew McDonald Australian head coach tests Covid positive before the Sri Lanka tour
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald's tenure was met before it could even begin as he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.Australia cricket team's newly appoi
Rajasthan Royals appoint McDonald as head coach
In a sensational development in Rajasthan Royals' camp, the franchise has appointed Australian coach and cricketer Andrew McDonald as their new chief coach.Andrew McDonald will be