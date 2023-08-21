
Andrew Bilbirnie News
thumb

Debutant Rinku Singh stars in India's thumping win over Ireland

India once again thumped Ireland by 33 runs on Sunday (20th August) at the Village, Dublin. Rinku Singh's blistering 38 with Ruturaj's fifty and Samson's 40 helped India win the se

thumb

Little's inclusion is a huge boost deems Irish skipper Andrew Bilbirnie

Joshua Little returns to Ireland squad after missing the Bangladesh tour for his IPL commitments. But the 23 year old ensured he'll be available for the home series against Banglad

