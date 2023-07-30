Aminul Islam News
Tamim, Riyad, Soumya included in preparation camp for Asia Cup
The Asia Cup team is the WorldCup team - Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has moved away from this idea fornow. Before announcing the final 15-man squad for the World Cup, BCB will p
Razzak wants flexibility in choosing leg-spinners for team
There has been no established leg spinner in the Bangladesh national team yet. But leg-spinners are always a trump card for a team in modern cricket. In order to give precedence to
Biplob passes successful surgery, seeks prayers for recovery
Aminul Islam Biplob, a young leg-spinner of the national team, was suffering from respiratory problems for the past few days. Concerns arose due to shortness of breath during the c
Aminul Islam suffers injury again
Leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplop has suffered an injury again, this time in the opening match of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup.The last few days have been a nightmare of young leg-spinn
BCB announces Bangladesh squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 15-member squad for the Emerging Asia Cup at home. Nazmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team.There are five national team members in the
Probable XI of Bangladesh against India, dilemma at no. 3 position
Bangladesh will take the field on Sunday in the first match of the three-match Twenty20 series against India. The match will start at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7.30pm.Fo
Felt proud for being able to play with my childhood heroes: Aminul
Aminul Islam had a dream debut as he picked up two wickets for only 18 runs against Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-nation series.Youngster Aminul Islam is a batting all-rounder who bowls
We concentrate on skill hitting rather than power hitting: Mahmudullah
Bangladesh's long-serving campaigner Mahmudullah Riyad, overcoming quite a lengthy dried out time, has returned among runs in the T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe. The prolif
Aminul Islam suffers an injury on debut match
Leg-spinner Aminul Islam has suffered a hand injury on his debut game against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-nation series.The match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe w