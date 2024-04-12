Allan Donald News
"I think he can close his eyes and bowl off-pace deliveries in his sleep" Donald on Mustafizur
Mustafizur Rahman's success in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024 has left the world talking about the reincarnation of a new Mustafizur Rahman. However, former Bangladesh pace bowling coac
Donald believes Mustafizur has regained his confidence
Mustafizur Rahman's success in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024 has left the world talking about the reincarnation of a new Mustafizur Rahman. However, former Bangladesh pace bowling coac
Allan Donald congratulates Taskin on reaching 100 ODI wickets
In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, specifically in the second ODI, Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets and reached 100 ODI wickets milestone. Bangladesh's former fast bowl
Allan Donald praises Shoriful Islam highly
Bangladesh young pacer ShorifulIslam spent a few days like a dream in New Zealand. He led the pace bowlingunit of Bangladesh in Taskin Ahmed's absence. He was excellent with the ba
Allan Donald takes helm as bowling coach at DP World Lions
Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donaldhas returned to his roots, joining the coaching staff at DP World Lions, a prominent South African domestic club. Donald, formerly at th
Taskin Ahmed battles with injury throughout the World Cup, praises Allan Donald
Bangladesh surrendered helplesslyin the last match of the World Cup. The Tigers ended their World Cup campaignby losing to Australia by 8 wickets. Allan Donald's chapter as the pac
I have become good friends with this fast-bowling group: Allan Donald
Pace bowling coach Allan Donald will leave Bangladesh team after the ODI World Cup. This hugely popular coach’s contract expires after the ongoing World Cup. The match agai
Allan Donald will be missed: Chandika Hathurusingha
Bangladesh's fast bowling coachAllan Donald has decided not to renew his contract. However, Bangladesh teamhead coach Chandika Hathurusingha highlighted his contribution to thedeve
Bangladesh team's analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran to leave after World Cup
Bangladesh cricket team’sperformance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran is leaving after the disappointingODI World Cup. Shrinivas was associated with the coaching staff of theBangla
Allan Donald to step down as Bangladesh pace-bowling coach after World Cup
Allan Donald is stepping downfrom the role of pace bowling coach of Bangladesh. The match against Australiain the World Cup is going to be Donald's last match as the pace bowling c
BCB to ask Donald for an explanation regarding comment on Mathews' dismissal
Bangladesh's pace bowling coachAllan Donald could not accept Angelo Mathews' “timed out” dismissal byBangladesh. He does not support this out even if it is within the rules ofcrick