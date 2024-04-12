
Allan Donald News
thumb

"I think he can close his eyes and bowl off-pace deliveries in his sleep" Donald on Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman's success in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024 has left the world talking about the reincarnation of a new Mustafizur Rahman. However, former Bangladesh pace bowling coac

thumb

Donald believes Mustafizur has regained his confidence

Mustafizur Rahman's success in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024 has left the world talking about the reincarnation of a new Mustafizur Rahman. However, former Bangladesh pace bowling coac

thumb

Allan Donald congratulates Taskin on reaching 100 ODI wickets

In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, specifically in the second ODI, Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets and reached 100 ODI wickets milestone. Bangladesh's former fast bowl

thumb

Allan Donald praises Shoriful Islam highly

Bangladesh young pacer ShorifulIslam spent a few days like a dream in New Zealand. He led the pace bowlingunit of Bangladesh in Taskin Ahmed's absence. He was excellent with the ba

thumb

Allan Donald takes helm as bowling coach at DP World Lions

Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donaldhas returned to his roots, joining the coaching staff at DP World Lions, a prominent South African domestic club. Donald, formerly at th

thumb

Taskin Ahmed battles with injury throughout the World Cup, praises Allan Donald

Bangladesh surrendered helplesslyin the last match of the World Cup. The Tigers ended their World Cup campaignby losing to Australia by 8 wickets. Allan Donald's chapter as the pac

thumb

I have become good friends with this fast-bowling group: Allan Donald

Pace bowling coach Allan Donald will leave Bangladesh team after the ODI World Cup. This hugely popular coach’s contract expires after the ongoing World Cup. The match agai

thumb

Allan Donald will be missed: Chandika Hathurusingha

Bangladesh's fast bowling coachAllan Donald has decided not to renew his contract. However, Bangladesh teamhead coach Chandika Hathurusingha highlighted his contribution to thedeve

thumb

Bangladesh team's analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran to leave after World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team’sperformance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran is leaving after the disappointingODI World Cup. Shrinivas was associated with the coaching staff of theBangla

thumb

Allan Donald to step down as Bangladesh pace-bowling coach after World Cup

Allan Donald is stepping downfrom the role of pace bowling coach of Bangladesh. The match against Australiain the World Cup is going to be Donald's last match as the pace bowling c

thumb

BCB to ask Donald for an explanation regarding comment on Mathews' dismissal

Bangladesh's pace bowling coachAllan Donald could not accept Angelo Mathews' “timed out” dismissal byBangladesh. He does not support this out even if it is within the rules ofcrick

